Will there be a baseball season?
Episode 194
May 15, 2020

We're going deep on the MLB for today's happy hour. A little Korean baseball too. Cheers!

For now, it’s millionaires versus billionaires.

The MLB is exploring a way to get baseball season started during the pandemic… and Kai’s out today. So we drafted Andy Uhler to go deep on the players union, salary caps and more. Plus: a playlist for your weekend and, oh yeah, Facebook’s $400 million purchase of Giphy.

Thanks to everyone who joined us live on YouTube! Subscribe so you don’t miss our next one. Some of the stuff we discussed today:

