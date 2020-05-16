Will there be a baseball season?
For now, it’s millionaires versus billionaires.
The MLB is exploring a way to get baseball season started during the pandemic… and Kai’s out today. So we drafted Andy Uhler to go deep on the players union, salary caps and more. Plus: a playlist for your weekend and, oh yeah, Facebook’s $400 million purchase of Giphy.
Thanks to everyone who joined us live on YouTube! Subscribe so you don’t miss our next one. Some of the stuff we discussed today:
- A little bit about our guest host, Marketplace reporter Andy Uhler
- “Facebook to buy Giphy for $400 million” in Axios
- “Justice Department, State Attorneys General Likely to Bring Antitrust Lawsuits Against Google” in The Wall Street Journal
- “Rays ace Blake Snell says he refuses to play for reduced MLB salary” on ESPN
- “How to watch Korean Baseball Organization games without cable” from CNET
- Speaking of ESPN… here’s the official Spotify playlist for “The Last Dance“
- “Your Favorite Restaurants Have Released Their Secret Recipes!” in My Daily Magazine
- Finally, that Disney turkey leg.
