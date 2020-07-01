Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyThe Internet is Everything

Will coronavirus make it easier to buy a home?
Episode 226
Jul 1, 2020

Plus, a little "M*A*S*H" trivia.

We’ve gotten a lot of questions about the housing market during the COVID-19 recession. For today’s Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday, we’re going to dive into that, plus scary tech, reserve currency and a little “M*A*S*H” trivia.

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

Finally, don’t forget how to subscribe to our YouTube channel, where we’ll be live Thursday!

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer

