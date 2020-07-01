Will coronavirus make it easier to buy a home?
We’ve gotten a lot of questions about the housing market during the COVID-19 recession. For today’s Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday, we’re going to dive into that, plus scary tech, reserve currency and a little “M*A*S*H” trivia.
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- “How Will a Recession Affect the Housing Market?” from U.S. News & World Report
- “‘No One’s Accountable’: Why Silicon Valley Struggles to Diversify Its Workforce” from Morning Consult
- “Google collects a frightening amount of data about you. You can find and delete it now” from CNET
- “Shaffer returns Radar O’Reilly to Ottumwa” from the Ottumwa Courier
