Why are so many migrant families still separated?

President Joe Biden has a huge to-do list and a humanitarian crisis.

The new administration is working to repair norms and rollback policies covering so much from the Trump era. So where does immigration sit in the priority list? The White House already rescinded the “zero-tolerance” policy that separated migrant families, but unwinding rules and reuniting those families are very different things.

Hundreds of children are still separated from their parents today, well after the courts demanded reunification.

“It’s an overwhelming number of people, an overwhelming task that we’re talking about now,” said Caitlin Dickerson, immigration reporter for The Atlantic. “Discussions for separations began within weeks of President Trump taking office, so that thousands of families had already been separated before the policy was announced.”

Dickerson joins us today to talk about the scale of the problem, the Biden administration’s progress and the lasting effects on the families.

