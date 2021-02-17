The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find the latest episode of The Uncertain Hour here. Listen
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Why are so many migrant families still separated?
Episode 370
Feb 16, 2021

Why are so many migrant families still separated?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Unwinding the Trump administration's immigration rules and reuniting families are very different things.

President Joe Biden has a huge to-do list and a humanitarian crisis.

The new administration is working to repair norms and rollback policies covering so much from the Trump era. So where does immigration sit in the priority list? The White House already rescinded the “zero-tolerance” policy that separated migrant families, but unwinding rules and reuniting those families are very different things.

Hundreds of children are still separated from their parents today, well after the courts demanded reunification.

“It’s an overwhelming number of people, an overwhelming task that we’re talking about now,” said Caitlin Dickerson, immigration reporter for The Atlantic. “Discussions for separations began within weeks of President Trump taking office, so that thousands of families had already been separated before the policy was announced.”

Dickerson joins us today to talk about the scale of the problem, the Biden administration’s progress and the lasting effects on the families.

Later in the show, we’ll talk about the return of earmarks, women in the workplace and things that go brrr. Plus, we’ll get a very meta answer to the Make Me Smart question.

When you’re done listening, tell your Echo device to “make me smart” for our daily explainers. This week: Mardi Gras, Doc Martens and short selling. Also, don’t forget to subscribe to our newsletter! You can find the latest issue here.

Here are links to everything we talked about on the show today:

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
As New York Fashion Week begins, the clothing industry ponders its future
COVID-19
As New York Fashion Week begins, the clothing industry ponders its future
LGBTQ people now protected under the Fair Housing Act
LGBTQ people now protected under the Fair Housing Act
What we know about the next round of relief checks
COVID-19
What we know about the next round of relief checks
Musk’s $100 million prize a complement to needed government climate action
Musk’s $100 million prize a complement to needed government climate action