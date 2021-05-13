What you need to know about Apple’s new tracking update
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
If you have an iPhone or iPad and your software is up to date, you may have seen a prompt pop up in Instagram, Facebook or other apps. It asks if you want to allow the apps to track you, and it’s a little confusing. On today’s show, we’ll try and help a listener clear it up. Plus, immersive travel, jobs numbers and Kai Ryssdal’s “Top Gun” days.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Apple releases privacy update that clamps down on data tracking” from “Marketplace Morning Report”
- “Disney announces Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel will open in 2022, shows off ‘real’ lightsaber” from The Points Guy
- “The Amazing Ways VR And AR Are Transforming The Travel Industry” from Forbes
- “Americans set another pandemic-era record for air travel” from the Associated Press
- “Top Gun: Maverick”
- Molly Wood’s “Awesome Key Changes” playlist on Spotify
“Make Me Smart” is a part of your daily habit. We run on listener support, so make donating part of that habit, too! Give what you can today: marketplace.org/givesmart
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.
The team
Tote-ally awesome!
Give today and get our limited edition tote.