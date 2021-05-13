Back to BusinessI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioThe Uncertain HourMake Me Smart Daily

What you need to know about Apple’s new tracking update
Episode 431
May 12, 2021

What you need to know about Apple’s new tracking update

Plus: immersive travel, jobs numbers and Kai Ryssdal's "Top Gun" days.

If you have an iPhone or iPad and your software is up to date, you may have seen a prompt pop up in Instagram, Facebook or other apps. It asks if you want to allow the apps to track you, and it’s a little confusing. On today’s show, we’ll try and help a listener clear it up. Plus, immersive travel, jobs numbers and Kai Ryssdal’s “Top Gun” days.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

