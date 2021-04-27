The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Back to Business: The future of America's small businesses More

Apple releases privacy update that clamps down on data tracking

Nova Safo Apr 27, 2021
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Apple has been talking about this change for seven months, and companies reliant on online advertising, like Facebook, have said their profitability could take a hit. Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images

Apple releases privacy update that clamps down on data tracking

Nova Safo Apr 27, 2021
Heard on:
Apple has been talking about this change for seven months, and companies reliant on online advertising, like Facebook, have said their profitability could take a hit. Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

The day some users welcome but online advertisers dreaded has arrived. Apple’s new privacy feature for iPhones and iPads has started rolling out when you update the unit. It’s a feature that has, for starters, pitted Apple against Facebook.

Apple’s privacy feature requires apps that track users’ activities across the web to get their express permission before doing so. A pop-up window asks users to opt in to be tracked.

Apple has been talking about this change for seven months, and companies reliant on online advertising have said their profitability could take a hit. Most notably, Facebook has taken out full-page newspaper ads arguing against the change, saying the move will hurt small businesses that depend on Facebook’s targeted advertising.

Latest Stories on Marketplace

Facebook also says Apple is just trying to nudge more free apps away from an ad-based model and into charging their customers, so Apple can get a cut of those fees.

Apple counters that it’s simply looking out for its users’ interests, and less tracking might even reduce the echo-chamber effect, when people are served up more of the same articles, videos and the like in order to show them more ads.

Marketplace is on a mission.

We believe Main Street matters as much as Wall Street, economic news is made relevant and real through human stories, and a touch of humor helps enliven topics you might typically find…well, dull.

Through the signature style that only Marketplace can deliver, we’re on a mission to raise the economic intelligence of the country—but we don’t do it alone. We count on listeners and readers like you to keep this public service free and accessible to all. Will you become a partner in our mission today?

Your donation is critical to the future of public service journalism. Support our work today – for as little as $5 – and help us keep making people smarter.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Pent-up demand is helping The RealReal grow
Pent-up demand is helping The RealReal grow
Why older, single women are buying camper vans
Adventures in Housing
Why older, single women are buying camper vans
Survey finds an uptick in business spending on equipment
Back to Business
Survey finds an uptick in business spending on equipment
Biden's pitch: tackling climate change will create lots of jobs
Biden's pitch: tackling climate change will create lots of jobs