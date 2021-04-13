What to watch for in tomorrow’s inflation numbers
We’re going to get the latest year-over-year inflation data early tomorrow morning. It will, in all likelihood, be followed by some misleading headlines — remember what was happening a year ago? Today, we’ll tell you what to keep an eye on. Plus: Kai and Molly talk about Alibaba, fire season, Mars and rhinos to round out this catch-up, grab-bag episode.
Here’s what we talked about today:
- “Ant Group Announces Overhaul as China Tightens Its Grip” from The New York Times
- “Jack Ma’s Ant Group Bows to Beijing With Company Overhaul” from The Wall Street Journal
- “‘This has never happened’: California’s only wildfire research center makes scary discovery” from SF Gate
- “As Biden works to fix chips shortage, Intel promises help for hurting automakers” from Reuters
- “Nepal’s Rhino Population Grows, Likely Boosted by Covid-19 Closures” from The Wall Street Journal
- “NASA’s Mars helicopter gets ready to make history” from National Geographic
Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.
