What this country thinks of women
Episode 393
Mar 19, 2021

What this country thinks of women

Nothing good.

We’ll start out this episode talking about the viral video of the, let’s say, different facilities for men and women inside the March Madness bubble, and quickly take the 30,000-foot view. Plus, the pot crackdown in the Biden White House and another round of Half Full/Half Empty.

Here are links to everything we talked about today:

Join us on YouTube Friday at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our live happy hour episode! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.

