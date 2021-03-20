What this country thinks of women
We’ll start out this episode talking about the viral video of the, let’s say, different facilities for men and women inside the March Madness bubble, and quickly take the 30,000-foot view. Plus, the pot crackdown in the Biden White House and another round of Half Full/Half Empty.
Here are links to everything we talked about today:
- “Biden White House Sandbags Staffers, Sidelines Dozens for Pot Use” from Politico
- “NCAA vows to improve conditions at women’s basketball tournament, as outcry continues” from The Washington Post
- “NCAA president Mark Emmert says no risk difference between men’s, women’s COVID-19 tests” from USA Today
- “House votes to reauthorize Violence Against Women Act” from CBS News
- “IRS will delay tax filing due date until May 17” from Associated Press
- “Uber to give U.K. drivers minimum wage, retirement plan and more” from “Marketplace Morning Report”
- “Amazon says it will offer employers telemedicine services” from “Marketplace Morning Report”
- “Toys R Us, under new ownership, plans to open stores” from “Marketplace Morning Report”
- “Next on Democrats’ agenda, a “holistic” infrastructure bill” from “Marketplace”
