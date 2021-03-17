IRS will delay tax filing due date until May 17
The Internal Revenue Service is delaying the traditional tax filing deadline from April 15 until May 17, according to the House Ways and Means Committee.
The IRS and Treasury Department didn’t immediately comment Wednesday or provide further details. But the committee confirmed and applauded the move, which provides additional time for both taxpayers and the IRS, given the pressure of the pandemic.
“This extension is absolutely necessary to give Americans some needed flexibility in a time of unprecedented crisis,” said Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., and Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., D-N.J., chairman of the panel’s oversight subcommittee.
The extension comes after an intense year for the chronically underfunded IRS. The pandemic hit in the middle of last year’s tax filing season, setting the agency back in terms of processing. The IRS has also been a key player in doling out government relief payments, and is helping to send out the third round of payments in the middle of the current tax filing season.
Additionally, the extension gives the IRS time to issue guidance on recent tax law changes. The American Rescue Plan — the recently signed COVID-19 relief bill — excludes the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits from federal taxes for those making less than $150,000 annually.
“Never before has the law changed so substantially in the middle of tax filing season,” Patrick Thomas, director of Notre Dame Law School’s Tax Clinic, said in a statement.
The IRS must issue guidance for taxpayers and tax preparers alike as millions of returns already filed likely do not account for this change.
A number of lawmakers and professionals from the tax community have urged the tax filing season be extended to accommodate for these pressures.
IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig is expected to speak to the House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday about how the IRS is managing this filing season and the need for this extension.
COVID-19 Economy FAQs
Are more direct payments for COVID relief finally here?
Those “stimulus checks,” as they’re commonly referred to, are hitting bank accounts now. The IRS says a “vast majority” of people will get their payments through direct deposit. But it’s going to take a while to get to everyone who is eligible. Additional batches of payments go out in the coming weeks, either via direct deposit, by mailed check or debit card. And over that time, brands will be competing to capture consumer spending. Deals and other offers are likely to appear online, where people have already been shopping during the pandemic.
I’m hearing a lot about interest rates. Is it getting more expensive to borrow money?
Expectations of higher inflation as the economy rebounds have investors demanding higher yields to compensate. In turn, the recent surge in bond yields is pushing up the interest rates consumers pay on mortgages and other loans. Economist Scott Hoyt with Moody’s Analytics said rising rates could dampen demand for housing a little and refinancing a little more. Other kinds of consumer spending are less likely to be affected. Interest on auto loans and credit cards are pegged to shorter-term rates, which haven’t been rising as much.
How will the latest round of pandemic relief from the federal government help women?
More than 2 million women have left the workforce since 2020. Many of them did so initially to care for children. The American Rescue Plan, poised to be passed this week, is offering an expanded child tax credit that could give up to $300 a month per child under the age of 6. It also includes nearly $15 billion to help support child care facilities. Even so, experts say child care is still the primary stumbling block for many women who want and need to get back to work.
