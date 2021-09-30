What the debt ceiling drama means for you
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says if the debt ceiling isn’t raised, there could be “catastrophic economic consequences.” But what does that mean for the average American? We’ll get to the bottom of this listener question. Plus, we’ll do the numbers on the high cost of child care and the defense budget. Then, bird watching anyone? We break down what “hawks” and “doves” have to do with monetary policy.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Here’s what the debt limit standoff means for you” from CNBC
- “Janet Yellen: Congress, Raise the Debt Limit” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Why Daycare Workers Are So Poor, Even Though Daycare Costs So Much” from The Atlantic
- “‘The pay is absolute crap’: Child-care workers are quitting rapidly, a red flag for the economy” from The Washington Post
- “Study says nearly half of defense spending for 9/11 wars went to private contractors” from PBS Newshour
- “The Pentagon Has Never Passed An Audit. Some Senators Want To Change That” from NPR
- “The economic shorthand of hawks and doves” from Marketplace
Our show needs your voice! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for our hosts to answer! Send a voice memo or give us a call at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.