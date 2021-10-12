What the Dave Chappelle backlash says about workplace power struggles
Netflix suspended a trans employee who took to Twitter to criticize Dave Chappelle’s special over transphobic comments. It’s not the only example of workers flexing their power. Meanwhile, companies are struggling to figure out how to deal with it. Plus, Apple is still having trouble in the health care space. And we’re celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day!
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Netflix suspends trans employee who tweeted about Dave Chappelle special” from The Verge
- “Apple dreamed of making healthcare easy. Then it silenced its medical experts.” from Business Insider
- “Facebook To Limit Politics, Boost Friends, Says Spokesman On ‘Meet The Press’” from Deadline
- “Gas-powered lawn mowers, leaf blowers to be banned under new California law” from Arts Technica
- “Trump holds fast to his election lies as the GOP establishment hugs him tighter” from Politico
