What the Dave Chappelle backlash says about workplace power struggles
Oct 11, 2021
Episode 536

What the Dave Chappelle backlash says about workplace power struggles

And what happens when companies let money get in the way.

Netflix suspended a trans employee who took to Twitter to criticize Dave Chappelle’s special over transphobic comments. It’s not the only example of workers flexing their power. Meanwhile, companies are struggling to figure out how to deal with it. Plus, Apple is still having trouble in the health care space. And we’re celebrating Indigenous Peoples’ Day!

Here’s everything we talked about today: 

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer

