What is Elon Musk doing now?

In his (sigh) tweet today, the Tesla CEO said he’s reopening a Northern California factory a couple weeks before that’s allowed, daring police to come arrest him. But given the way this pandemic is unfolding and Tesla’s safety record, Elon Musk could very well be threatening Oakland overall. Also on the docket today: hotel bonds, Guy Fieri and dog poop bags.
Discussed in today’s episode:
- “Elon Musk defies coronavirus order and asks to be arrested” in the Verge
- Mark Cuban’s interview on CNBC today
- Forbes article “Inside Tesla’s Model 3 Factory, Where Safety Violations Keep Rising” from last year
- The Guardian’s “Tesla factory to be investigated over safety concerns” from 2018
- “Buy now, spend (more) later: Des Moines metro hotels offer bonds to use after pandemic” in the Des Moines Register
- “Guy Fieri and Bill Murray to compete in live nacho-making contest” in Entertainment Weekly
- This tweet from “It’s Been a Minute” host Sam Sanders
- “So … How Are We Supposed to Open Doggy Poop Bags Now?” in the Cut
- And finally, this piece of good advice
