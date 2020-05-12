COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️

What is Elon Musk doing now?
Episode 190
May 11, 2020

What is Elon Musk doing now?

It was a really busy Monday, let's just say.

In his (sigh) tweet today, the Tesla CEO said he’s reopening a Northern California factory a couple weeks before that’s allowed, daring police to come arrest him. But given the way this pandemic is unfolding and Tesla’s safety record, Elon Musk could very well be threatening Oakland overall. Also on the docket today: hotel bonds, Guy Fieri and dog poop bags.

Discussed in today’s episode:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
