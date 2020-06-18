Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

What do you do when a business is spreading COVID?
Episode 216
Jun 17, 2020

This might be our toughest listener question yet.

On this week’s Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday, Kai and Kimberly tackle a listener’s ethical dilemma: Should you blow the whistle on a company that’s knowingly accelerating the spread of coronavirus? Plus, voting machines, stress tests and Champagne problems.

Here’s a list of some of the stuff we talked about today:

