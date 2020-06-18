What do you do when a business is spreading COVID?
On this week’s Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday, Kai and Kimberly tackle a listener’s ethical dilemma: Should you blow the whistle on a company that’s knowingly accelerating the spread of coronavirus? Plus, voting machines, stress tests and Champagne problems.
Here’s a list of some of the stuff we talked about today:
- “The Looming Bank Collapse” in the Atlantic
- This year’s stress test scenarios from the Federal Reserve
- “The Fed Will Release Bank Stress Test Results Soon. Here’s What to Watch” from the Motley Fool
- “The Market for Voting Machines Is Broken. This Company Has Thrived in It.” from ProPublica
- “Voting machines are totally hackable. But who’s going to pay to fix them?” from Marketplace Tech
