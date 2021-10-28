We’re still trying to wrap our brains around DeFi
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Last week, we took a deep dive into the world of decentralized finance, or DeFi. And y’all had some follow-up questions! Today we’re answering a few from listeners about possible uses of DeFi, possible risks and how regulation might work.
Here’s everything we talked about on the show:
- “Cryptocurrency-based decentralized finance takes on Wall Street” from Fortune
- “What’s DeFi? Crypto-based decentralized finance explained” from CNBC
- “FATF Will Finally Publish Crypto Anti-Money Laundering Guidance Next Week” from Coindesk via Yahoo
- “How to green cryptocurrencies” from Politico
- “Bitcoin’s Most Profitable Use: The $540 Billion Overseas Remittance Business?” from Investopedia
Our show needs your voice! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for our hosts to answer! Send a voice memo or give us a call at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).
Last week, we took a deep dive into the world of decentralized finance or DeFi. And y’all had some follow up questions! Today we’re answering a few from listeners about possible uses of DeFi, possible risks, and how regulation might work
Here’s everything we talked about on the show:
- “Cryptocurrency-based decentralized finance takes on Wall Street” from Fortune
- “What’s DeFi? Crypto-based decentralized finance explained” from CNBC
- “FATF will finally publish crypto anti-money laundering guidance next week” from Coindesk via Yahoo
- “How to green cryptocurrencies” from POLITICO
- “Can Bitcoin be used for overseas remittances?” from Investopedia
Our show needs your voice! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for our hosts to answer! Send a voice memo or give us a call at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.