We were prepared to fight the previous economic crisis …
Nov 15, 2021
Episode 560

So we're not repeating the same mistakes, but are we making new ones?

We often look to history to stop us from making the same mistakes we’ve made in the past. But as American policymakers mounted their economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic, they looked to the Great Recession, and they may have overcorrected a bit. We’ll discuss how the crises compare and why it may explain a lot about where we find ourselves today. Plus, Wall Street is worried about the “antiwork” movement, and a listener sent us a story about a lost teddy bear with a happy ending. It’s making us smile.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

If there’s something making you smile on this Monday, let us know. Send a voice memo or give us a call at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).

None of us is as smart as all of us.

