We were prepared to fight the previous economic crisis …

We often look to history to stop us from making the same mistakes we’ve made in the past. But as American policymakers mounted their economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic, they looked to the Great Recession, and they may have overcorrected a bit. We’ll discuss how the crises compare and why it may explain a lot about where we find ourselves today. Plus, Wall Street is worried about the “antiwork” movement, and a listener sent us a story about a lost teddy bear with a happy ending. It’s making us smile.
- “How America’s Pandemic Economic Response Fought the Last War” from The New York Times
- “How the U.S. Hid an Airstrike That Killed Dozens of Civilians in Syria” also from The New York Times
- “‘Antiwork’ movement may be long-run risk to labor force participation: Goldman Sachs” from Yahoo
- “Elon Musk Sold $5 Billion In Tesla Stock This Week As Shares Plunged Following Twitter Poll” from Forbes
- “Elon Musk faces a $15 billion tax bill, which is likely the real reason he’s selling stock” from CNBC
- “Girl reunited with teddy bear lost nearly a year earlier in Glacier National Park” from NBC News
