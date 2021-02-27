We already know what happens in 2024
After watching some of the news out of CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, Kai Ryssdal thinks he has a pretty good idea of where the Republican Party and the U.S. government are headed in the next few years. Today, we’ll kick the tires on that prediction and talk a bit more about the SEC and Elon Musk. The “S” stands for “stonks.” Plus, like we do every Friday, a round of “Half Full/Half Empty.”
- “3 key takeaways from Friday’s CPAC event: Speakers stand behind Trump” from ABC News
- “U.S. SEC suspends trading in 15 securities due to ‘questionable’ social media activity” from Reuters
- “Fed and Treasury chart path back to ‘full employment’” from “Marketplace”
- “California can enforce its net neutrality law, judge rules” from “Marketplace Morning Report”
- “Wearable tech shows promise for early COVID-19 detection” from “Marketplace”
- “Twitter announces paid Super Follows to let you charge for tweets” from The Verge
