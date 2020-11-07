Trumpism is here to stay
Look, we’re gonna have some fun today. We’re gonna have happy hour and talk about Philadelphia and Stephen Colbert. But we have to do some soul-searching first. Because no matter what results come in tonight, the policies of the Trump administration, and the chaos and uncertainty it sowed, are not an aberration. Happy Friday?
- “Trump Proved That Authoritarians Can Get Elected in America” from The Atlantic
- This thread from NBC News’ Ben Collins
- “Stephen Colbert briefly breaks down, says Trump’s baseless claims of fraud ‘cast a dark shadow on our most sacred right’” from The Washington Post
- “Commentators call on Republicans to surround Philly. Philly social media responds: You’ve obviously never met us” from The Philadelphia Inquirer
- And this video:
