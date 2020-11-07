Elections 2020Economic Anxiety Index®Business of VotingMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track Vaccines

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Missed the latest episode of Marketplace? Listen here
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Trumpism is here to stay
Episode 316
Nov 6, 2020

Trumpism is here to stay

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Happy Friday?

Look, we’re gonna have some fun today. We’re gonna have happy hour and talk about Philadelphia and Stephen Colbert. But we have to do some soul-searching first. Because no matter what results come in tonight, the policies of the Trump administration, and the chaos and uncertainty it sowed, are not an aberration. Happy Friday?

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

Thanks to everyone who joined us live on YouTube for happy hour today! Subscribe so you don’t miss the next one.

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
Why Colorado passing paid family leave matters even more during COVID
Elections 2020
Why Colorado passing paid family leave matters even more during COVID
Jobs have bounced back in some parts of the economy. Others face a long slog.
Unemployment 2020
Jobs have bounced back in some parts of the economy. Others face a long slog.
Runoff in Georgia Senate races would mean big spending
Elections 2020
Runoff in Georgia Senate races would mean big spending
Paid sick leave prevents thousands of COVID cases daily, study says
COVID-19
Paid sick leave prevents thousands of COVID cases daily, study says