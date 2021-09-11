Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
The problem with politicians owning and trading stocks
Sep 10, 2021
Episode 515

The problem with politicians owning and trading stocks

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus, we'll play a round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty.

Whether the United States moves on climate change may come down to one person — Sen. Joe Manchin. Will his personal financial investments in the energy industry stand in the way? We’ll discuss the ethics around policymakers profiting from industries they’re supposed to be writing the rules for. Plus, we check in on U.S.-China trade relations and Epic v. Apple legal battle. Finally, we close this short/long week with a round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty.

Here’s everything we talked about today: 

Give now to support the show you love and to get the Make Me Smart banana pants and ringtones! Marketplace.org/givesmart.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:43 PM PDT
26:40
3:39 PM PDT
26:15
2:08 PM PDT
1:50
7:26 AM PDT
7:22
2:30 AM PDT
10:31
Aug 26, 2021
34:03
Aug 20, 2021
41:07
Construction industry still hammered by supply chain issues
Construction industry still hammered by supply chain issues
Unemployment rate for Black workers going the wrong way as benefits expire
COVID & Unemployment
Unemployment rate for Black workers going the wrong way as benefits expire
School cafeterias are looking for workers, too
School cafeterias are looking for workers, too
Federal pandemic unemployment benefits expire nationwide
COVID & Unemployment
Federal pandemic unemployment benefits expire nationwide