The problem with politicians owning and trading stocks
Whether the United States moves on climate change may come down to one person — Sen. Joe Manchin. Will his personal financial investments in the energy industry stand in the way? We’ll discuss the ethics around policymakers profiting from industries they’re supposed to be writing the rules for. Plus, we check in on U.S.-China trade relations and Epic v. Apple legal battle. Finally, we close this short/long week with a round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty.
- “ECB Will Slow Its Crisis-Era Bond Buying” from The New York Times
- “Tracking Viral Misinformation: Latest Updates” also from The New York Times
- “Biden Administration Takes Aim at China’s Industrial Subsidies” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Apple must allow other forms of in-app purchases, rules judge in Epic v. Apple” from The Verge
- “Epic will appeal the Epic v. Apple decision” also from The Verge
- “After a Summer of Disasters, Some Lawmakers See a Chance for Climate Action” from The New York Times
- Molly’s thread on Joe Manchin’s financial connections to energy industry
- “Democrats Unveil Details of Sweeping Climate Change Spending Plan” from The New York Times
- “Dallas Fed’s Robert Kaplan Was Active Buyer and Seller of Stocks Last Year” from The Wall Street Journal
- The Stock Act
- “More Americans are looking to retire earlier” from Marketplace
- “Facebook just announced its new Ray-Bay glasses- I’ve been using them for a couple of days, here’s what they’re like” from CNBC
- “Toyota Bets Big on New Battery Tech, but Leaves Plenty of Room for Hybrids” from Autoweek
- “SpaceX Inspiration4 all-civilian spaceflight” from Space.com
- “Taco Bell wants you to send back your used sauce packets so it can reuse them” from CNN
