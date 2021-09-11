The problem with politicians owning and trading stocks

Whether the United States moves on climate change may come down to one person — Sen. Joe Manchin. Will his personal financial investments in the energy industry stand in the way? We’ll discuss the ethics around policymakers profiting from industries they’re supposed to be writing the rules for. Plus, we check in on U.S.-China trade relations and Epic v. Apple legal battle. Finally, we close this short/long week with a round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Give now to support the show you love and to get the Make Me Smart banana pants and ringtones! Marketplace.org/givesmart.