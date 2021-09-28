How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

The “dysfunctional” US refugee system
Sep 28, 2021
The “dysfunctional” US refugee system

And what it might take to fix it.

The U.S. in the middle of resettling tens of thousands of Afghan citizens around the country. At the same time, it’s turning away Haitians and Central Americans at the U.S.-Mexico border. What gives? 

“The reasons why they may be migrating are very similar, in terms of fleeing persecution, war, violence; the difference is where they seek that legal relief,” said Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, the president and CEO of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, a nonprofit organization that’s helped resettle refugees for decades. 

On the show today, we’ll dig into the U.S. refugee system, how it got to be this way and how we can rebuild a system that is more just. 

We’ll also talk about a major victory for garment workers in California and what that might mean for their counterparts nationwide. Plus, we’ll get an update on the debt troubles of China’s Evergrande and hear from listeners about their parent-child “Make Me Smart” listening teams. 

We'll also talk about a major victory for garment workers in California and what that might mean for their counterparts nationwide. Plus, we'll get an update on the debt troubles of China's Evergrande and hear from listeners about their parent-child "Make Me Smart" listening teams.

Here’s everything we talked about today: 

