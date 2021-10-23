The Alec Baldwin on-set shooting is a labor story
We’ve been gripped today by the tragic accident on the set of the Western movie “Rust.” Star Alec Baldwin’s prop gun discharged while shooting Thursday, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding Joel Souza, the film’s director. The investigation is ongoing, but the reporting that’s come out of the New Mexico set so far indicates this is a much more complicated story about labor unions and workplace safety. We’ll talk about it today, plus Facebook’s rebranding and the merits of closed captioning. And, of course, we’ll play our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Haugen claims backed by new Facebook whistleblower filing with SEC” from The Washington Post
- “Donald Trump Does a SPAC Deal” from Bloomberg
- “Trump SPAC skyrockets as much as 1,657% since deal was announced” from CNN, plus this thread
- “Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ camera crew walked off the set in protest before the fatal shooting” from the Los Angeles Times
- “Alec Baldwin Was Told Gun in Fatal Shooting on Set Was Safe, Officials Say” from The New York Times
- And our Half Full/Half Empty topics: bitcoin ETF, the Earthshot prize, PayPal acquiring Pinterest, Facebook’s new name and AMC adding closed captioning
