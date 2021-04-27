The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Should we ban cryptocurrencies?
Episode 419
Apr 26, 2021

Should we ban cryptocurrencies?

It's not likely to happen but ... let's talk about it.

Twitter is full of conversation starters. Most of them are bad, but today we hit on a thread that really did make us think. It’s all about the why, if not the how, of banning cryptocurrency for the sake of the environment. On today’s show, we’ll pick it apart a bit. Plus: Facebook vs. Apple and Apple vs. podcasters. Oh, and some vaccine news to start us off.

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.

