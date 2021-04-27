Should we ban cryptocurrencies?
Twitter is full of conversation starters. Most of them are bad, but today we hit on a thread that really did make us think. It’s all about the why, if not the how, of banning cryptocurrency for the sake of the environment. On today’s show, we’ll pick it apart a bit. Plus: Facebook vs. Apple and Apple vs. podcasters. Oh, and some vaccine news to start us off.
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- “U.S. to Share AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine Doses With World” from The Wall Street Journal
- “U.S. Population Over Last Decade Grew at Slowest Rate Since 1930s” from The New York Times
- “How Mark Zuckerberg and Apple’s CEO Became Foes” from The New York Times
- This thread from @JoshuaACNewman and this one from @AlexandraErin.
- “Someone deciphered the Ted Lasso shortbread recipe from Apple’s Spring Loaded event” from The Verge
- “Russian man ‘trapped’ on Chinese reality TV show finally voted out” from The Straits Times
