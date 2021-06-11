Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Remember MoviePass? The FTC does
Episode 451
Jun 10, 2021

Remember MoviePass? The FTC does

Plus: electric trucks, game show history and a new ocean (??) on this not-so-hollowed-out Thursday.

The deal was too good to be true, because it was: A few years ago, MoviePass started offering users unlimited movie tickets for $10 per month. It was an unworkable, growth-focused business model even more extreme than most startups subsidizing post-recession online life, and MoviePass knew it. A Federal Trade Commission investigation found all sorts of shady tactics the company used to keep its most movie-addicted viewers from getting tickets. We’ll talk about it, plus electric trucks, game show history and a new ocean (??) on this not-so-hollowed-out Thursday.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

For more on millennial lifestyle subsidies, space travel and the trade war with China, check out our newsletter! It comes out every Friday morning. Subscribe and read the latest issue here.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
