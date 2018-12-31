Goodbye, 2018 — a year of data and privacy scandals

It is New Year's Eve, and that means we made it to the end of 2018, which was by any account a huge year in the world of business and technology. It was a year of gigantic data and privacy scandals, Amazon's search for a second headquarters and MoviePass turning out to be too good to be true. This week, we look back at the year that was and ahead to the stories that will be big in 2019. Molly Wood talks with Tom Merritt, host of the "Daily Tech News Show." (12/31/18)