Pandemic pups have an economic effect
Like so many people hanging out at home in this pandemic, our listener Joel got a dog. He wants to know if enough people got new pets to make an economic impact. On today’s show, we’ll do the numbers and answer more of your questions about wildfires and vaccines. Plus, we’ll get an update from Kimberly’s Uncle Davids.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “F.D.A. Aims to Give Final Approval to Pfizer Vaccine by Early Next Month” from The New York Times
- “Q&A: When might the coronavirus vaccines get full approval?” from The Washington Post
- “California’s 2018 wildfires caused $150 billion in damages” from Science Daily
- “Thanks to sheltering in place, animal shelters are empty” from Wired
- “No, People Are Not Returning Pandemic Dogs in Droves” from The New York Times
- More pet data from Packaged Facts
- “DTC dog food brands are on the rise: What to know” from NBC News
- Some background on Kimberly’s Uncle Davids
