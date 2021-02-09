I've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Our infrastructure is only as good as our cyber infrastructure
Episode 365
Feb 8, 2021

Our infrastructure is only as good as our cyber infrastructure

Let's look to Oldsmar, Florida, where hackers nearly poisoned the water supply.

Oh, you say you need one more thing to worry about? Look to Oldsmar, Florida, where hackers seem to have broken into a water treatment plant, temporarily raising the amount of lye in the water. Today, we’ll talk about the cyber arms race and the threats, large and small, that are facing this country. Plus: women’s workforce participation has been set back decades, and Kai Ryssdal looks into minimum wage’s impact on the deficit.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

