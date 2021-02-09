Our infrastructure is only as good as our cyber infrastructure
Oh, you say you need one more thing to worry about? Look to Oldsmar, Florida, where hackers seem to have broken into a water treatment plant, temporarily raising the amount of lye in the water. Today, we’ll talk about the cyber arms race and the threats, large and small, that are facing this country. Plus: women’s workforce participation has been set back decades, and Kai Ryssdal looks into minimum wage’s impact on the deficit.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Someone tried to poison Oldsmar’s water supply during hack, sheriff says” from the Tampa Bay Times
- “How the United States lost to hackers” from The New York Times, plus reporter Nicole Perlroth’s thread on the Oldsmar incident
- “Another 275,000 Women Left the Labor Force in January” from the National Women’s Law Center
- The book “Kill Switch” by Adam Jentleson
- “CBO report finds $15 minimum wage would cost jobs but lower poverty levels” from The Washington Post
- And if you want to read the Congressional Budget Office report, which is in PDF format, it’s here
