03/26/2018: How vulnerable is U.S. cyberinfrastructure?

Earlier this month, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed that Russian hackers have infiltrated the U.S. electric grid. That means they may have the ability to shut down major power plants. The targeted facilities included at least one nuclear power plant and other types of infrastructure as well. Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood spoke with former U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Robert Latiff about the strategy behind the attacks.