OMG omicron
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Over the holiday break, epidemiologists around the world did a simultaneous face palm after news about a new COVID-19 “variant of concern.” We’ll catch you up on the omicron variant and what it might mean for the global economy. Plus, Jack Dorsey is out as CEO at Twitter and Amazon workers in Alabama get ready to vote (again.)
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Doctor: Many South Africans Ill in Surge Have Mild Symptoms” from the Associated Press
- “Jack Dorsey Steps Down as Twitter CEO, Replaced by CTO Parag Agrawal” from Bloomberg
- “Three Things Twitter’s New CEO Should Do to Spark a Turnaround” from Bloomberg
- “NLRB calls new election at Amazon warehouse” from The Washington Post
- VIDEO: “This Christmas We’re Screwed,” Mariah Carey parody
- Thread: San Francisco bus operator rates scene from “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”
- And if you’re looking for our banana pants sweatshirt, check it out here
Giving Tuesday challenge: Give now to help us reach $100,000 in donations and unlock another $100,000 from the Investors Challenge Fund. https://support.marketplace.org/smart-sn
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.