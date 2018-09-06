A bill from Bernie Sanders wants to "Stop BEZOS"

(U.S. Edition) Facebook chief operation officer Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday, as tech companies are in Washington to discuss the possible impacts of foreign influence on their platforms. Dorsey also went before the House Energy and Commerce committee as well. Also, Senator Bernie Sanders is behind a bill that aims to tax companies based on whether their workers get public assistance. It's called the Stop Bad Employers by Zeroing Out Subsidies (or Stop BEZOS) Act. We then examine how American workers who lose jobs are reticent to pack up and move. Why? One reason has been that job-rich areas also contain too-expensive housing, but there are other factors in play. Today's show is sponsored by Battelle (Battelle.org/QI), Emma (myemma.com), Indeed (indeed.com/marketplace) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.com). (09/06/2018)