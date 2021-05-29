Microsoft says Russian group is responsible for latest cyberattack
Always double-check before you click. Over 150 organizations worldwide were targeted in the attack, according to a blog post from Microsoft this week. The company believes the Russian group behind the attack was also responsible for last year’s massive SolarWinds hack. Microsoft said that at least a quarter of the organizations targeted are involved in international humanitarian and human rights work. This comes three weeks before a scheduled meeting between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. We talked about how that conversation might go. Plus, the rest of the day’s news and a round of everyone’s favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:
- “Russia Appears to Carry Out Hack Through System Used by U.S. Aid Agency” from The New York Times
- Opinion | “Covid’s Deadliest Phase May Be Here Soon” from The New York Times
- “We Need to Get Real About How the Pandemic Will End” from Insight
- Iran blocking Bitcoin mining after blackouts and power surges from CNBC
- And our Half Full/Half Empty topics: Ghost kitchens, climate change pressure on Big Oil, Amazon purchases MGM, Guy Fieri’s big payday and Big Cat crypto
