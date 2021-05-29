Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Microsoft says Russian group is responsible for latest cyberattack
Episode 443
May 28, 2021

We discuss the possible political effects. Plus, some news and a few drinks.

Always double-check before you click. Over 150 organizations worldwide were targeted in the attack, according to a blog post from Microsoft this week. The company believes the Russian group behind the attack was also responsible for last year’s massive SolarWinds hack. Microsoft said that at least a quarter of the organizations targeted are involved in international humanitarian and human rights work. This comes three weeks before a scheduled meeting between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. We talked about how that conversation might go. Plus, the rest of the day’s news and a round of everyone’s favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
