Microsoft says Russian group is responsible for latest cyberattack

Always double-check before you click. Over 150 organizations worldwide were targeted in the attack, according to a blog post from Microsoft this week. The company believes the Russian group behind the attack was also responsible for last year’s massive SolarWinds hack. Microsoft said that at least a quarter of the organizations targeted are involved in international humanitarian and human rights work. This comes three weeks before a scheduled meeting between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. We talked about how that conversation might go. Plus, the rest of the day’s news and a round of everyone’s favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty!

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today: