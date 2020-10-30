Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyBusiness of VotingFast-Track Vaccines

Look how far people will go to vote
Episode 310
Oct 29, 2020

Look how far people will go to vote

Some days we're a bit looser about what qualifies as making us smile.

Sometimes those “make me smile” stories are actually kinda sad. We’ve featured a few like that on the show recently. There are also those stories that might seem sad or frustrating, but if you squint a little they’re pretty inspiring. Take, for instance, the great lengths to which some Americans have gone to fight voter suppression and make themselves heard this election season. That’s what we’re talking about today. Plus: the third wave of coronavirus cases and Amazon’s colossal quarterly report.

Here’s a list of everything we talked about on the show today:

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
