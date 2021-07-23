Let’s talk about loneliness
Welcome to the metaverse! It’s run by Facebook. Plus: We cover a wide range of topics on this show and on our other daily news programs. But there’s a big one, a part of the human condition, we don’t often touch. So today we’re going to talk a bit about the proliferation of “ethical non-monogamy” on dating apps, the increase in sex toy sales in the pandemic, and why we don’t talk about those things on air very often.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “Mark Zuckerberg is betting Facebook’s future on the metaverse” from The Verge
- “Polyamory increases in popularity as record numbers flock to dating apps” from ABC News
- “How Polyamorists and Polygamists Are Challenging Family Norms” from The New Yorker
- “People are more sexually adventurous right now — and more cautious” from Mashable
- “Augmented reality may change how we see the world. Until then, we have Pokémon.” from “Marketplace Tech”
- Plus a Pokémon grammar lesson
- “Jordan Peele reveals title of new thriller starring Daniel Kaluuya” from The A.V. Club
