Let’s talk about loneliness
Jul 22, 2021
Episode 480

Let's talk about loneliness

And why our shows don't often talk about some of the big sex-related stories affecting lots of people. Plus: The metaverse and "Nope."

Welcome to the metaverse! It’s run by Facebook. Plus: We cover a wide range of topics on this show and on our other daily news programs. But there’s a big one, a part of the human condition, we don’t often touch. So today we’re going to talk a bit about the proliferation of “ethical non-monogamy” on dating apps, the increase in sex toy sales in the pandemic, and why we don’t talk about those things on air very often.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

