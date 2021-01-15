I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Missed the latest episode of Marketplace? Listen now
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Let’s talk about accountability
Episode 348
Jan 14, 2021

Let’s talk about accountability

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
On today's show: Facebook, the Flint water crisis and, of course, the insurrection at the Capitol.

No, not for the president, but his supporters who filmed themselves charging into the Capitol and posted it online. Do they have a “right to be forgotten”? What about accountability for Facebook, where some of those extremists planned the Jan. 6 insurrection? And, oh yeah, what about for the officials at the helm when the water was poisonous in Flint, Michigan? We’re talking about all those stories today, plus Jerome Powell’s Zoom background and the Secret Service’s $3,000 toilet.

Here’s links to everything we talked about today:

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.

Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.

You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.

Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Why the insurrection at the Capitol was an economically significant moment
COVID-19
Why the insurrection at the Capitol was an economically significant moment
Pandemic could cause twice as much homelessness as the Great Recession
COVID & Unemployment
Pandemic could cause twice as much homelessness as the Great Recession
How much unemployment is there? Depends on your wage bracket.
COVID & Unemployment
How much unemployment is there? Depends on your wage bracket.
Why doesn't cereal come in resealable bags?
I've always wondered ...
Why doesn't cereal come in resealable bags?