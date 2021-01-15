Let’s talk about accountability

No, not for the president, but his supporters who filmed themselves charging into the Capitol and posted it online. Do they have a “right to be forgotten”? What about accountability for Facebook, where some of those extremists planned the Jan. 6 insurrection? And, oh yeah, what about for the officials at the helm when the water was poisonous in Flint, Michigan? We’re talking about all those stories today, plus Jerome Powell’s Zoom background and the Secret Service’s $3,000 toilet.

Good depth. Cabinetry. Raise camera slightly reframe. Crop ceiling. Add light. 7/10 @federalreserve pic.twitter.com/NRbO1098UW — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) January 14, 2021

Here’s links to everything we talked about today:

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.