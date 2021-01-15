Let’s talk about accountability
No, not for the president, but his supporters who filmed themselves charging into the Capitol and posted it online. Do they have a “right to be forgotten”? What about accountability for Facebook, where some of those extremists planned the Jan. 6 insurrection? And, oh yeah, what about for the officials at the helm when the water was poisonous in Flint, Michigan? We’re talking about all those stories today, plus Jerome Powell’s Zoom background and the Secret Service’s $3,000 toilet.
- “Nine People, Including The Former Michigan Governor, Were Charged For Their Role In The Flint Water Crisis” from BuzzFeed News
- “Facebook’s Sandberg deflected blame for Capitol riot, but new evidence shows how platform played role” from the Washington Post
- “Ex-Olympic swimmer Klete Keller faces 3 federal charges for participation in U.S. Capitol riots” from ESPN
- “Bellingcat breaks stories that newsrooms envy — using methods newsrooms avoid” from the Washington Post
- “The $3,000-a-month toilet for the Ivanka Trump/Jared Kushner Secret Service detail” from the Washington Post
- Jay Powell’s Zoom setup, which Room Rater says is just as good as Kai’s (see above)
