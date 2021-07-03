Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...London UnboundMake Me Smart Daily

Let’s follow the money, and the controversy, at the Olympics
Jul 2, 2021
Episode 467

Plus: a surprising statement from the defense secretary and a surprise guest joins us for "Half Full/Half Empty."

The Summer Olympic Games are about three weeks away. This week, there’s been no shortage of controversy around the International Olympic Committee and its treatment of Black athletes. Over drinks today we’ll run it down. Plus: a surprising statement from the defense secretary and a surprise guest joins us for “Half Full/Half Empty.”

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us on YouTube Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Pacific/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our live happy hour episode! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
