Let’s follow the money, and the controversy, at the Olympics
The Summer Olympic Games are about three weeks away. This week, there’s been no shortage of controversy around the International Olympic Committee and its treatment of Black athletes. Over drinks today we’ll run it down. Plus: a surprising statement from the defense secretary and a surprise guest joins us for “Half Full/Half Empty.”
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- This Twitter thread from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III
- “U.S. Leaves Its Last Afghan Base, Effectively Ending Operations” from The New York Times
- “Sha’Carri Richardson and the Absurd Disqualifications of Female Athletes” from New York Times Opinion
- “Soul Cap: Afro swim cap Olympic rejection ‘heartbreaking’ for black swimmers” from the BBC
- “Why Are Jim Thorpe’s Olympic Records Still Not Recognized?” from Smithsonian magazine
- Our “Half Full/Half Empty” topics: fireworks, hiring bonuses, the billionaire space race and United’s new planes
