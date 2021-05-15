Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Joe Biden’s Venmo is a national security risk
Episode 433
May 14, 2021

Joe Biden’s Venmo is a national security risk

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
For you, it's a privacy problem. Let's talk about it over drinks.

In just 10 minutes of searching, reporters at BuzzFeed were able to find Joe Biden’s Venmo. See, while you can make your activity on the payment app private, your friends list is always public. For the White House, there are potential national security implications, but for the layperson, that feature could open the door to spying, scamming and harassment. We’ll talk about it over drinks. Plus, more of the day’s news and a round of our favorite game: Half Full/Half Empty!

By the way, in this episode we talk a lot about the new Marketplace tote bag, which is a thank-you gift for Marketplace Investors. Donate today and get yours here.

Here’s everything else we talked about today:

“Make Me Smart” is a part of your daily habit. We run on listener support, so make donating part of that habit, too! Give what you can today: marketplace.org/givesmart

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Why we’re seeing rising consumer prices
COVID-19
Why we’re seeing rising consumer prices
Retail sales were flat in April, falling short of estimates
Retail sales were flat in April, falling short of estimates

You make our
future bright.
Support nonprofit news you love with a gift today.

DONATE NOW
New mask guidance means huge headaches for retail shops, workers
COVID-19
New mask guidance means huge headaches for retail shops, workers