Joe Biden’s Venmo is a national security risk
In just 10 minutes of searching, reporters at BuzzFeed were able to find Joe Biden’s Venmo. See, while you can make your activity on the payment app private, your friends list is always public. For the White House, there are potential national security implications, but for the layperson, that feature could open the door to spying, scamming and harassment. We’ll talk about it over drinks. Plus, more of the day’s news and a round of our favorite game: Half Full/Half Empty!
Here’s everything else we talked about today:
- “Walmart to Stop Requiring Masks for Vaccinated Workers and Shoppers” from The Wall Street Journal
- “Colonial Pipeline Hacker DarkSide Says It Will Shut Operations” also from the Journal
- “We Found Joe Biden’s Secret Venmo. Here’s Why That’s A Privacy Nightmare For Everyone.” from BuzzFeed News
- And our Half-Full/Half Empty topics: Summer camp, vaccine perks, broadband subsidies, QR codes and the mall comeback.
