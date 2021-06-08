Jeff Bezos is going to space

After putting up the money for his own space company, Blue Origin, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced today he’ll be on board its first manned mission. His brother will too. We’ll talk about it, plus more headlines from the future: cryptocurrency ransom, new treatments for Alzheimer’s and a prophetic Prince album.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.