Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Jeff Bezos is going to space
Episode 448
Jun 7, 2021

Jeff Bezos is going to space

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus more headlines from the future on this newsy episode.

After putting up the money for his own space company, Blue Origin, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced today he’ll be on board its first manned mission. His brother will too. We’ll talk about it, plus more headlines from the future: cryptocurrency ransom, new treatments for Alzheimer’s and a prophetic Prince album.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
How Jane Goodall is using her Templeton Prize money
How Jane Goodall is using her Templeton Prize money
Adding up the economic benefits of volunteering during a pandemic
COVID-19
Adding up the economic benefits of volunteering during a pandemic
What's keeping labor force participation down?
What's keeping labor force participation down?
Are you thinking about switching industries after the pandemic?
COVID-19
Are you thinking about switching industries after the pandemic?