Jeff Bezos is going to space
After putting up the money for his own space company, Blue Origin, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced today he’ll be on board its first manned mission. His brother will too. We’ll talk about it, plus more headlines from the future: cryptocurrency ransom, new treatments for Alzheimer’s and a prophetic Prince album.
- “Supreme Court Won’t Hear Case on Limiting Military Draft to Men” from The New York Times
- “U.S. Retrieves Millions in Ransom Paid to Colonial Pipeline Hackers” from The Wall Street Journal
- “F.D.A. Approves Alzheimer’s Drug Despite Fierce Debate Over Whether It Works” from The New York Times
- Measurements of atmospheric carbon dioxide peaked at record levels in May from The Washington Post
- “Prince’s ‘Welcome 2 America,’ an Unreleased Album, Is Due Out in July” from The New York Times
- “Jeff Bezos says he will fly into space next month” from Ars Technica
