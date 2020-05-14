If you could work from anywhere, where would you live?
Twitter was the first big tech company to tell workers they could work remotely indefinitely, even after the pandemic wanes. Does this portend tech workers fleeing the high price of living in Silicon Valley, or an even greater wave of immigration away from big cities? We’ll talk about it. Plus: spaceflight simulators, the legacy of “Demolition Man” and the grim outlook for America’s restaurants.
Here are some of the links we talked about today:
- “Tech Workers Consider Escaping Silicon Valley’s Sky-High Rents” in Bloomberg
- “One-Quarter of American Restaurants Won’t Reopen, OpenTable Says” also in Bloomberg
- “What ‘Demolition Man’ got right about the future” on “Marketplace Tech”
- This incredible browser-based spaceflight simulator.
- This tweet from a Canadian worker.
- The Ministry of Supply online store.
