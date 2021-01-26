I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

How GameStop became a “meme stock”
Episode 355
Jan 25, 2021

How GameStop became a "meme stock"

A certain corner of the internet has found the biggest casino on Earth.

We looked at GameStop’s ballooning share price Friday, and since then things have … progressed. Today, we’ll look at what happened between the beleaguered video game retailer and r/WallStreetBets with “numb fascination.” Plus: contrasting Twitter and Facebook’s rules around misinformation and — one more time — Janet Treasury-Secretaryin’.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
