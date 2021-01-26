How GameStop became a “meme stock”
We looked at GameStop’s ballooning share price Friday, and since then things have … progressed. Today, we’ll look at what happened between the beleaguered video game retailer and r/WallStreetBets with “numb fascination.” Plus: contrasting Twitter and Facebook’s rules around misinformation and — one more time — Janet Treasury-Secretaryin’.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “A Fight Over GameStop’s Soaring Stock Turns Ugly” from Wired
- “Twitter launches ‘Birdwatch,’ a forum to combat misinformation” from NBC News
- “Trump Wants Back on Facebook. This Star-Studded Jury Might Let Him.” from The New York Times
- “Budweiser skips Super Bowl ads in favor of vaccine education campaign” from Axios
- “Senate Confirms Yellen as Treasury Secretary as Stimulus Talks Loom” from The New York Times
- One more time, here are all the links to listen to Dessa’s song “Who’s Yellen Now?”
