How do we know Coinbase is safe?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
As a follow-up to yesterday’s show about cryptocurrencies, one of our listeners wants to know if Coinbase, which went public today, is really a reliable way to buy and sell bitcoin and other blockchain-backed assets. We’ll try and answer without thinking too hard about the money Molly might have lost when another exchange got hacked. Plus, your questions about vaccine appointment bots, the fallout from the mess in the Suez Canal and Kai pulls back the curtain a bit on “Marketplace.”
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- Revisit some old Marketplace reporting on Mt. Gox
- “Meet the vaccine appointment bots, and their foes” from the Associated Press
- “Egypt impounds Ever Given ship over $900 million Suez Canal compensation bill” from CNN
- “Ever Given Customers Face New Payments to Get Shipments Moving” from The Wall Street Journal
Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.
None of us is as smart as all of us.
No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.
It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.
Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.