The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
How do we know Coinbase is safe?
Episode 411
Apr 14, 2021

How do we know Coinbase is safe?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Is it a good way to buy crypto? Or another Mt. Gox? If you understand what all that means, we salute you, and we have answers.

As a follow-up to yesterday’s show about cryptocurrencies, one of our listeners wants to know if Coinbase, which went public today, is really a reliable way to buy and sell bitcoin and other blockchain-backed assets. We’ll try and answer without thinking too hard about the money Molly might have lost when another exchange got hacked. Plus, your questions about vaccine appointment bots, the fallout from the mess in the Suez Canal and Kai pulls back the curtain a bit on “Marketplace.”

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Finally: We need your voice memos! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for Kai Ryssdal and Molly Wood to answer! Here’s how to do it.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer
Bike prices still riding high due to supply chain backups
Bike prices still riding high due to supply chain backups
How surging anti-Asian violence is taking its toll on Asian-owned businesses
How surging anti-Asian violence is taking its toll on Asian-owned businesses
Inflation, after the pandemic, is going to change. Or is it?
Inflation, after the pandemic, is going to change. Or is it?
Fallout from pandemic job loss: Workplace lawsuits
COVID-19
Fallout from pandemic job loss: Workplace lawsuits