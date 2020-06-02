Facebook, protests and a whole lot more
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
We are all processing a lot, because a lot is happening, almost every hour. Many Facebook employees took a virtual hike on Monday to protest the company’s policies around presidential messaging. Plus, the Earth keeps spinning in the sky, but you’ve probably never seen it this way, according to Kai, who invites you to check out a vid on one of his fave websites. All in our show links. And, you absolutely can say something nice. Every day, but especially today. It’s official! See below.
Here are links to some of the stories we talked about today:
- Breaking with Mark Z is not a thing, but today… Facebook employees staged a virtual walkout
- Narrative, tech, point of view — that’s how you can get the news out of Minneapolis
- What is rotating? The Earth? The sky?
- Say Something Nice Day C’mon. You can do it.
Listening makes you smarter…
donating makes it all possible.
You asked for it, and we delivered: “Make Me Smart” is now coming to you five days a week, helping you make sense of what’s happening every day.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on your investment in the essential service we provide.
Support “Make Me Smart” today to keep public service journalism going strong.
The team
Thanks to our
Marketplace Investors!
Your support keeps us going strong, even through
tough times.