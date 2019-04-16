Is video conferencing worth all the trouble?

April 16, 2019

Today, most video conference calls are full of pauses, delays, garbled audio and unusable interfaces. Last year a Gallup Poll found that 70% of employees around the world work remotely at least once a week, and more globalization means more remote offices and bureaus. Video conferencing company Zoom goes public on Thursday, promising to make customers happier with their meetings. Marketplace Tech host Molly Wood talked to Nick Barber, an analyst at Forrester Research, about the current state of video conferencing. Today's show is sponsored by Clickshare and the University of Florida Warrington College of Business.