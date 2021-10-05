How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
Facebook goes down. What timing!
Oct 4, 2021
Episode 531

Facebook goes down. What timing!

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
So here's what we learned.

Facebook went down for six hours today. The outage happened a day after a former employee went on national television saying the company has put profits above, well, everything else. We’ll talk about how this could’ve happened and what it meant for global commerce. Plus, the federal debt limit debate is at DEFCON 2, and New Zealand gives up on its yearlong, zero-COVID strategy. And, it’s Fat Bear Week! Here’s everything we talked about today: Our show needs your voice! Tell us what you think of the show or ask a question for our hosts to answer! Send a voice memo or give us a call at 508-82-SMART (508-827-6278).

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:14 PM PDT
17:30
4:02 PM PDT
26:54
2:08 PM PDT
1:50
7:52 AM PDT
7:54
2:51 AM PDT
5:41
Sep 21, 2021
3:40
Aug 26, 2021
34:03
"Pandora Papers" offer expansive look at how the wealthy hide money
"Pandora Papers" offer expansive look at how the wealthy hide money
Rents are rising to all-time highs
Rents are rising to all-time highs
There's still a paper shortage. You know what that means.
COVID-19
There's still a paper shortage. You know what that means.
Weather forecasting key to navigating climate change
Weather forecasting key to navigating climate change