DOW 30K IDK
Episode 329
Nov 25, 2020

DOW 30K IDK

Plus, we'll answer your questions about tax season and the difference between Janet Yellen's old job and her (potential) new job.

We say it again and again: The stock market is not the economy. Well right now, the economy is trying to limp out of a coronavirus recession, and the Dow just hit 30,000. Our listener wants to know: What does that even mean? For this Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday, we’ll give you a quick refresher. Plus, we’ll answer your questions about tax season and the difference between Janet Yellen’s old job and her (potential) new job. We gotta make it quick, because guest host Marielle Segarra hasn’t done her Thanksgiving grocery shopping yet.

Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:

We’re off tomorrow and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. See you next week! Stay safe out there.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Jody Becker Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Sam Anderson Associate Producer
