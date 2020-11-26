DOW 30K IDK
We say it again and again: The stock market is not the economy. Well right now, the economy is trying to limp out of a coronavirus recession, and the Dow just hit 30,000. Our listener wants to know: What does that even mean? For this Whadda Ya Wanna Know Wednesday, we’ll give you a quick refresher. Plus, we’ll answer your questions about tax season and the difference between Janet Yellen’s old job and her (potential) new job. We gotta make it quick, because guest host Marielle Segarra hasn’t done her Thanksgiving grocery shopping yet.
Here’s a list of everything we talked about today:
- “The pandemic-resistant Dow Jones Industrial Average” from Marketplace Morning Report
- “Here’s what you need to know about paying taxes on unemployment benefits” from CNBC
- “The K-shaped recovery is getting worse” from the Washington Post
- “Mnuchin Plans to Put $455 Billion Beyond Yellen’s Easy Reach” from Bloomberg
- Revisit Kai’s interview with Janet Yellen from last year.
We’re off tomorrow and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. See you next week! Stay safe out there.
