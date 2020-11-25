Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The pandemic-resistant Dow Jones Industrial Average
Nov 25, 2020

The pandemic-resistant Dow Jones Industrial Average

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
COVID cases are surging, historically high numbers of people are signing up for unemployment benefits, and yet the Dow has crossed 30,000 for the first time. Plus, more Americans are relying on food programs. And, growth for the RV industry during the pandemic.

Segments From this episode

What's behind the Dow's rise to 30,000 during the COVID-19 pandemic?

There are many factors, but low interest rates for the foreseeable future and stock buybacks should be considered. Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

Food programs see a huge increase in need during the pandemic

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 25, 2020
Feeding America says food banks nationwide have seen about 60% more people showing up at food distribution centers.
People receive bags of food, including turkeys, at a Thanksgiving food distribution on Nov. 20 in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

RV sales are up amid pandemic travel limitations

by Andy Uhler
Nov 25, 2020
Over the summer, many people didn’t go on vacation and stay in hotels. Instead, they bought RVs.
The RV industry is having a hard time keeping up with demand, partly because RV makers were forced to shut down for a while in the early days of the pandemic.
Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Moon Fever Air

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Don’t forget the garlic (industry)
Don’t forget the garlic (industry)
How low interest rates may shape the start of a Biden presidency
COVID-19
How low interest rates may shape the start of a Biden presidency
Janet Yellen, Biden's pick for treasury secretary, says U.S. needs more pandemic relief spending
Janet Yellen, Biden's pick for treasury secretary, says U.S. needs more pandemic relief spending
Are Black women being “centered” in this economy yet?
Elections 2020
Are Black women being “centered” in this economy yet?