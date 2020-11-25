Nov 25, 2020
The pandemic-resistant Dow Jones Industrial Average
COVID cases are surging, historically high numbers of people are signing up for unemployment benefits, and yet the Dow has crossed 30,000 for the first time. Plus, more Americans are relying on food programs. And, growth for the RV industry during the pandemic.
Segments From this episode
What's behind the Dow's rise to 30,000 during the COVID-19 pandemic?
There are many factors, but low interest rates for the foreseeable future and stock buybacks should be considered. Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Food programs see a huge increase in need during the pandemic
Feeding America says food banks nationwide have seen about 60% more people showing up at food distribution centers.
RV sales are up amid pandemic travel limitations
Over the summer, many people didn’t go on vacation and stay in hotels. Instead, they bought RVs.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director