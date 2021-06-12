Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

And just like that, we have a big tech antitrust bill
Episode 452
Jun 11, 2021

Five of them, actually.

We have to eat a little crow here. We’ve been saying for days, months, years that Congress can’t agree on anything much less regulate tech giants like Google, Apple and Facebook. But today lawmakers introduced five bills aimed at reining in Big Tech, and they’re bipartisan. We’ll talk about them, and the likelihood of anything passing, over drinks for today’s Economics on Tap. Plus: Pulitzers, lithium mines and another round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty.

Here’s everything we talked about today:

Join us on YouTube Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time/6:30 p.m. Eastern for our live happy hour episode! Subscribe to our channel and sign up for notifications so you don’t miss it.

