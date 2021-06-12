And just like that, we have a big tech antitrust bill
We have to eat a little crow here. We’ve been saying for days, months, years that Congress can’t agree on anything much less regulate tech giants like Google, Apple and Facebook. But today lawmakers introduced five bills aimed at reining in Big Tech, and they’re bipartisan. We’ll talk about them, and the likelihood of anything passing, over drinks for today’s Economics on Tap. Plus: Pulitzers, lithium mines and another round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty.
Here’s everything we talked about today:
- “In Leak Investigation, Tech Giants Are Caught Between Courts and Customers” from The New York Times
- This tweet from journalist Alexis Madrigal
- “Pulitzer Prizes 2021: Darnella Frazier wins special citation from Pulitzer Prize board” from CNN
- “Congress unveils bills to dismantle tech giants” from Axios
- “Lithium Americas delays Nevada mine work after environmentalist lawsuit” from Reuters
- And our Half Full/Half Empty topics: World of Concrete, Bitcoin in El Salvador, “Judge Judy” and the Atlantic Charter
