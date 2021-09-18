Million BazillionI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Make Me Smart
ABOUT SHOW
1 shot, 2 shots … 3 shots? 4?
Sep 17, 2021
Episode 520

1 shot, 2 shots … 3 shots? 4?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A surprise recommendation from the FDA. Plus, another round of Half Full/Half Empty!

Today, a group of advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted to reject a plan from the White House to approve vaccine boosters for most Americans. That was followed up by a vote to approve boosters for people who are at serious risk of coronavirus disease or over the age of 65. We’ll talk about what makes the discussion around boosters so complicated. We’ll also talk about the Pentagon’s acknowledgment of a drone strike gone very wrong. Finally, we wrap up the show with a round of our favorite game, Half Full/Half Empty.

Here’s everything we talked about on the show today:

Give now to support the show you love and to get the “Make Me Smart” banana pants and ringtones! Marketplace.org/givesmart.

None of us is as smart as all of us.

No matter how bananapants your day is, “Make Me Smart” is here to help you through it all— 5 days a week.

It’s never just a one-way conversation. Your questions, reactions, and donations are a vital part of the show. And we’re grateful for every single one.

Donate any amount to become a Marketplace Investor and help make us smarter (and make us smile!) every day.

The team

Kai Ryssdal Host
Molly Wood Host
Donna Tam Interim Senior Producer
Tony Wagner Digital Producer
Marissa Cabrera Producer
Bridget Bodnar Senior producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:06 PM PDT
22:53
3:46 PM PDT
26:14
1:55 PM PDT
1:50
7:33 AM PDT
9:24
2:24 AM PDT
9:49
Aug 26, 2021
34:03
Aug 20, 2021
41:07
What happened to Lebanon's economy?
What happened to Lebanon's economy?
Demand is up for small retailers, but supply is another story
Demand is up for small retailers, but supply is another story
Do warehouse clubs like Costco save you money in the long run?
I've Always Wondered ...
Do warehouse clubs like Costco save you money in the long run?
Housing market shows signs of normalizing
Housing market shows signs of normalizing