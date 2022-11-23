Special Episode: Ask Amy Anything

This is a special episode of “How We Survive” devoted to you, dear listeners. We’ve been getting some smart questions in our inbox. So we’re taking this opportunity to answer as many as we can.

You wanted to know: “Who the hell loans these people money for mortgages” in risky coastal areas? Who ultimately owns the risk? Plus, do certain investments, like REITs, drive gentrification (and what is a REIT, anyway)? And finally, we tackle an old question with a new twist: to rent or buy in the era of climate change.

In this episode, we get into the wild world of mortgage lending (spoiler alert: It’s messy). Also, how the National Flood Insurance Program works and why it’s a very big deal! And we’ll tell you how to find the most resilient places in the U.S.

Season 2 of “How We Survive” follows the money to the end of the world. In this case, South Florida.

