Introducing “How We Survive’s” Burning Questions

Climate change is dire, but it does not have to be world-ending. The solutions are out there, but they can feel removed from our day-to-day lives. “How We Survive’s” Burning Questions video series explores what we can do to help resolve the climate crisis. From individual actions to big policy changes, we’re getting answers to some of our most pressing questions. Such as: Does what you wear really matter? What about the food in your fridge? Should climate activists move beyond peaceful protest? Is AI the silver bullet we’ve all been waiting for? Check out the trailer below!