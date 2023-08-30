Adventures in HousingSkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Introducing "How We Survive's" Burning Questions
Aug 30, 2023
Season 3 | Episode Trailer

Introducing “How We Survive’s” Burning Questions

Those pressing climate questions — answered! Starting Sept. 6.

Climate change is dire, but it does not have to be world-ending. The solutions are out there, but they can feel removed from our day-to-day lives. “How We Survive’s” Burning Questions video series explores what we can do to help resolve the climate crisis. From individual actions to big policy changes, we’re getting answers to some of our most pressing questions. Such as: Does what you wear really matter? What about the food in your fridge? Should climate activists move beyond peaceful protest? Is AI the silver bullet we’ve all been waiting for? Check out the trailer below!

 

 

The team

Amy Scott Host
Caitlin Esch Senior Producer
Hayley Hershman Producer
Grace Rubin Assistant Producer

