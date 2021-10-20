We know by now that we need a lot of lithium to make a lot of batteries so that we can make a green energy transition and stop using fossil fuels. So what exactly are those batteries for? Electric vehicles, sure. But we need them for so much more, because if we are going to dodge the worst effects of climate change, we are going to need to electrify everything.

The most recent and pressing instance in which electrifying everything could have saved lives is Hurricane Ida. After Ida made landfall in Louisiana Aug. 29, over a million people lost power across the state. Almost everyone who hadn’t been able to evacuate before the storm was stuck in the sweltering aftermath.

In parts of New Orleans, the power was out for 10 days. “Every day it was easily over 110 degrees,” said New Orleans resident Devin De Wulf. “That is really challenging when you can’t cool down anywhere. Living without air conditioning, you know, it’s fatal, potentially.”

As thousands of people in the city dealt with the heat, De Wulf’s house — powered by solar panels and two batteries — became a neighborhood charging station. There were extension cords to neighbor’s homes that powered an oxygen machine, a refrigerator and even power strips on the front porch where anyone could come by and charge their devices.

De Wulf’s home is an example of “decentralization.” Instead of just one central power grid that we’re all connected to that might not be resilient to severe storms, decentralized infrastructure is spread out block by block, building by building.

Decentralization includes a lot of moving parts and big ideas. So we’re digging into all of it this episode, from the tech and policy necessary for whole cities to become completely electric to the joys of an electric oven.

