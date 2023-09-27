Season 3 | Episode 4
Can AI save the planet?
The pros and cons of this powerful technology.
While artificial intelligence holds immense potential in addressing the climate crisis, it comes with some risks. In this conversation, Marketplace’s AI reporter, Matt Levin, talks with with Priya Donti, Assistant Professor at MIT and co-founder of Climate Change AI. They explore the many ways AI is already being used in the fight against climate change, as well as the potential threats it poses. Check out their conversation below:
- WATCH: Can AI Help Solve the Climate Crisis? – TED
- READ: How Big Tech AI models nailed forecast for Hurricane Lee a week in advance – The Washington Post
- CHECK OUT: Climate Change AI
The team
Amy Scott Host
Caitlin Esch Senior Producer
Hayley Hershman Producer
Grace Rubin Assistant Producer