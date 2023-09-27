Government ShutdownSettling the BillI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Can AI save the planet?
Sep 27, 2023
Season 3 | Episode 4

Can AI save the planet?

Illustration by Andy Lund
The pros and cons of this powerful technology.

While artificial intelligence holds immense potential in addressing the climate crisis, it comes with some risks. In this conversation, Marketplace’s AI reporter, Matt Levin, talks with with Priya Donti, Assistant Professor at MIT and co-founder of Climate Change AI. They explore the many ways AI is already being used in the fight against climate change, as well as the potential threats it poses. Check out their conversation below:

Learn More:

The team

Amy Scott Host
Caitlin Esch Senior Producer
Hayley Hershman Producer
Grace Rubin Assistant Producer

