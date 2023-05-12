The current economic climate is affecting everyone – Marketplace included. Give now to keep Marketplace going strong.
When to use buy now, pay later services
Buy now, pay later programs might seem like a magic wand, instantly shrinking the size of your initial payment for a purchase. But BNPL services like Afterpay or Klarna come with risks too. This week, “Financially Inclined” host Yanely Espinal talks with tech editor Joshua Bote of SFGate to get the full story on BNPL, so you can click “place order” with confidence. Dive in with us by watching the video below.
Think you’re financially inclined? Learn more about BNPL.
- Check out Joshua Bote’s reporting on BNPL from SFGate
- Compare different BNPL services with this guide from The Points Guy
- Are you in an educational setting? Here’s a handy listening guide.
“Financially Inclined” is Marketplace’s first video podcast and our first show for teens! Each week we talk with some really smart people, like influencers, high school students and financial experts, to help make learning about money fun and simple. Consider us your one-stop-shop for financial confidence.
