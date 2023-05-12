Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

When to use buy now, pay later services
May 12, 2023
Season 1 | Episode 4

When to use buy now, pay later services

Hint: Don’t spend money you don’t have!
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
Buy now, pay later programs might seem like a magic wand, instantly shrinking the size of your initial payment for a purchase. But BNPL services like Afterpay or Klarna come with risks too. This week, “Financially Inclined” host Yanely Espinal talks with tech editor Joshua Bote of SFGate to get the full story on BNPL, so you can click “place order” with confidence. Dive in with us by watching the video below.

Think you’re financially inclined? Learn more about BNPL.

This podcast is presented in partnership with Greenlight: the money app for teens — with investing. For a limited time, our listeners can earn $10 when they sign up today for a Greenlight account at http://ww.greenlight.com/inclined.

“Financially Inclined” is Marketplace’s first video podcast and our first show for teens! Each week we talk with some really smart people, like influencers, high school students and financial experts, to help make learning about money fun and simple. Consider us your one-stop-shop for financial confidence.

The team

Hayley Hershman Senior Producer
Mallory Brangan Video Editor

