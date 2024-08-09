Olympics 2024My Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyElection 2024

“Financially Inclined” is back for Season 3
Aug 9, 2024
Season 3

“Financially Inclined” is back for Season 3

Mallory Brangan
Money lessons for living life your own way. Starting Aug. 16.
Hosted by Kai Ryssdal
“Financially Inclined” is a show about the money lessons we wish we learned earlier — the ones that can help us live life on our own terms. Host and financial literacy advocate Yanely Espinal is back for Season 3 to talk with even more money experts to give us the answers that we need.

This season, we’re covering everything from banking basics to credit scores. We dig into online financial scams that target teens specifically, and empower you to make smarter choices about who you can and cannot trust with your money. You won’t want to miss this!

Watch “Financially Inclined” on YouTube.

This podcast is presented in partnership with Greenlight: the money app for teens — with investing. For a limited time, our listeners can earn $10 when they sign up today for a Greenlight account at http://ww.greenlight.com/inclined.

Financially Inclined August 9, 2024 Transcript

Note: Marketplace podcasts are meant to be heard, with emphasis, tone and audio elements a transcript can’t capture. Transcripts are generated using a combination of automated software and human transcribers, and may contain errors. Please check the corresponding audio before quoting. 

 

Yanely Espinal: What’s up everybody! It’s me, Yanely Espinal host of Financially Inclined from Marketplace.  We’re back for another season, just in time for the new school year. And I’m so pumped for this one because I get to explore even more hot money topics that I know will definitely be helpful for you. Like why we make money decisions that don’t always make sense…

 Lindsay Bryan-Podvin: Research says that about 80% of our decisions that we make are based on how we feel, not on our spreadsheet, not our budgeting app, not on our you know very cute smart goals that we laid out. 

Yanely Espinal: When I visit schools, I constantly get questions from you all about the money issues that are important to you, so we have a whole new group of money experts to give us the answers that we need… like how come we tend to get tricked into spending money online?  

Jasmine McNealy: For gaming, a common one is pay me, right? Pay me to go to the next level. You want to be ad free? Hey, pay us.

Yanely Espinal: And of course we have to talk about how to recognize who you can and cannot trust when it comes to your money, especially when you’re scrolling on social media…

Kevin Matthews: There are two words that you want to listen out for when it comes to money. And those words are: “It depends.”

Yanely Espinal: We put together some amazing tips to help you make smart financial choices. So, trust me when I say, you do not want to miss this! New episodes start August 16th.

"Financially Inclined" is Marketplace's first video podcast and our first show for teens! Each week we talk with some really smart people, like influencers, high school students and financial experts, to help make learning about money fun and simple.

The team

Hayley Hershman Senior Producer
Mallory Brangan Video Editor

