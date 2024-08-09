“Financially Inclined” is back for Season 3

Financially Inclined August 9, 2024 Transcript

Yanely Espinal: What’s up everybody! It’s me, Yanely Espinal host of Financially Inclined from Marketplace. We’re back for another season, just in time for the new school year. And I’m so pumped for this one because I get to explore even more hot money topics that I know will definitely be helpful for you. Like why we make money decisions that don’t always make sense…

Lindsay Bryan-Podvin: Research says that about 80% of our decisions that we make are based on how we feel, not on our spreadsheet, not our budgeting app, not on our you know very cute smart goals that we laid out.

Yanely Espinal: When I visit schools, I constantly get questions from you all about the money issues that are important to you, so we have a whole new group of money experts to give us the answers that we need… like how come we tend to get tricked into spending money online?

Jasmine McNealy: For gaming, a common one is pay me, right? Pay me to go to the next level. You want to be ad free? Hey, pay us.

Yanely Espinal: And of course we have to talk about how to recognize who you can and cannot trust when it comes to your money, especially when you’re scrolling on social media…

Kevin Matthews: There are two words that you want to listen out for when it comes to money. And those words are: “It depends.”

Yanely Espinal: We put together some amazing tips to help you make smart financial choices. So, trust me when I say, you do not want to miss this! New episodes start August 16th.